Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration

Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its memberships.(Sam's Club)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (Gray News) - Sam’s Club is celebrating its 40th birthday this month by offering several specials for its customers.

On Tuesday, the warehouse club announced it is offering $40 off its membership prices to celebrate the milestone birthday. First-time members can get a standard membership for $10.

Plus memberships are also being discounted to $70 for the first year instead of the standard $110 price.

The company said the membership specials will be offered from April 14-19 and redeemable in-store or online.

“Our momentum is fueling our focus on keeping our members at the center of all we do. We’re excited to celebrate this milestone with them,” said Ciara Anfield, chief member and marketing officer of Sam’s Club.

Other birthday offerings include members being able to get a free sweet treat and fountain drink on April 15 at any store location that day.

Sam’s Club is also adding a limited-time birthday cake sundae to its cafe menu for $1.58 and offering 80s merchandise for sale.

Several store locations will take part in club events featuring food trucks along with exclusive member offers that will be available from April 14 to May 1.

“From the day we opened our doors, we’ve worked hard to build relationships and create experiences that earn our members’ loyalty,” Anfield said.

Sam’s Club originally opened on April 7, 1983, as Sam’s Wholesale Club in Oklahoma and has since grown into a multibillion-dollar company with nearly 600 locations.

“Forty years in and yet we’re just getting started,” Anfield said.

