St. Paul’s Community Center residents file complaints against homeless shelter

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fourteen residents at the St. Paul’s Community Center have signed a complaint detailing what they say is a violation of their rights. They’ve submitted the complaint to the Lucas County Homelessness Board, the Ohio Civil Rights Commission, and the U.S. Department of Justice.

“We’re looked at like drug addicts, winos, crack heads -- less than human. That is their perception of us,” said Chris Straight, who lives at the shelter.

Residents say they are locked in the cafeteria for one hour at breakfast, lunch, and dinner. They claim while they are inside the cafeteria, staff ransack their belongings.

The shelter’s Chief Executive Office Joe Habib says residents aren’t locked in, but rather locked out of the shelter area so staff can clean. He says this is al a return to pre-covid policies that began about a month ago.

“When covid came in, we relaxed a lot of rules, simply because we wanted the space,” Habib said. “Everything we’re reinstating again, it was already there for the last 45 years.”

Residents also say staff searches through their belongings during meals. Habib says the searches are to check for weapons and contraband.

“It’s a safety check. We do have safety procedures in place,” Habib said. “Once in a while -- it’s unexpected -- we kind of do some searches.”

Residents say they’re afraid speaking up will get them kicked out of the shelter, and the stress isn’t good for their health.

“I went from 175 pounds to 135 pounds from not so much the food, but the stress from being here and rules and regulations and the way they treat us,” said Jason Timman, who lives at the St. Paul’s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.