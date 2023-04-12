Birthday Club
Tiffin PD: Person arrested for yelling, cussing at students during recess

Tiffin Police vehicle
Tiffin Police vehicle(Tiffin Police Department)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect was arrested in Tiffin after police say they caused a school to go under a lockdown.

According to Tiffin Police, Noble Elementary School went under a temporary “soft lockdown” Wednesday when an adult came to the school and started yelling and cussing at students during recess.

The suspect tried walking away but officers who responded arrested him. Police did not release a suspect’s name or information about possible charges. It’s unclear why the suspect came to the school in the first place.

Police say the lockdown has already been lifted and there is no risk to students or staff.

