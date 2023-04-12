Toledo firefighters receive upgraded breathing devices

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo firefighters are getting an upgrade in their safety equipment.

The City invested $2.8 million in new breathing devices to help firefighters stay safe. Fire administrators say the purchase is necessary as breathing devices are one of the most important pieces of safety equipment that Toledo firefighters need while going into a burning building.

On April 12, firefighters were given the new Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus or SCBA.

“This pack features a new mic. That way, we can communicate better on the fire ground,” said Evan Cleveland, a Toledo Fire Department Firefighter.

Fire administrators say the old mask and air tanks were ending their life cycle and were expensive to repair.

“We were having a hard time getting parts for it when we had problems with it. It was causing us delays to get it back in service,” said Lt. Craig Ellis of the Toledo Fire Department. “It also cost us a lot of money for the repair parts that we were getting.”

The investment allowed maintenance officers to replace more than 250 SCBA, 600 bottles, and 650 face pieces. Lt. Ellis says it’s enough equipment to protect firefighters and the next Fire Class.

The new survival devices have safety features that the old ones did not have.

“We can program a fob that we’d then swipe onto the computers that they have on them, and they can update them right there and then,” said Lt. Ellis. “So, about a two to three-minute process where before, we’d have to change out the whole control monitor. So it’s a cost saving for that and, more than anything, it’s a time saving for that as well.”

The crews first hit the streets on April 12 to use the new gear.

“It’s integrated into the seat,” said Cleveland. “That way, we can just get into the seat, and as we don our gear, we’re able to put the straps over us, and we’re ready to go.”

Firefighters spent six weeks training with the new equipment that is also used by other larger fire departments like Chicago.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.