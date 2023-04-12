Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo Walleye to hold 2nd first responder face off game this weekend

The game between the Toledo Police hockey team and the Columbus (Ohio) Division of Police...
The game between the Toledo Police hockey team and the Columbus (Ohio) Division of Police hockey team will take place on April 16 at 12:30 p.m.(Hockey Helping Heroes)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Walleye will welcome Hockey Helping Heroes this weekend for the 2nd annual Toledo Memorial Classic hockey game.

The game between the Toledo Police hockey team and the Columbus (Ohio) Division of Police hockey team will take place on April 16 at 12:30 p.m.

Organizers say the funds raised from the event will benefit the TPD Fallen Officer Memorial Scholarship Fund. The fund is directed toward TPS seniors who are enrolled in the PS419 program at Bowsher High School.

Following the game, the Toledo Walleye will face off against the Fort Wayne Komets at 5:15 p.m.

All tickets will be seated in the same section and the purchase of a ticket will get you into both hockey games.

Click here to purchase tickets.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo financial managers accused of investment fraud
Toledo financial managers arrested in alleged multi-million dollar investment fraud plot
One person was hospitalized in a shooting at Ravine Park Village on Monday, April 10, 2023.
Teen killed in East Toledo apartment complex shooting
AW meeting
Anthony Wayne school board members address bathroom policy in regularly scheduled meeting
Jaden Skagg’s mother, Christy Galloway, said it was her son’s first time visiting Ravine Park...
Family of 15-year-old killed at Ravine Park Village seeks answers
City of Toledo neighborhoods
Toledo wants residents to be WIMBY

Latest News

OSHA proposed $156,250 in fines and cited the company for nearly a dozen safety violations...
BP contesting fines proposed after refinery fire that killed two brothers
A man convicted for beating hit ex-girlfriend and the mother of his children, leaving her...
Man convicted of domestic abuse sentenced to probation
HUD Secretary to discuss financial literacy, public housing in Toledo
The free meals are part of the Summer Food Service Program that Connecting Kids to Meals...
Connecting Kids to Meals to serve free meals this summer