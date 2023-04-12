Toledo Walleye to hold 2nd first responder face off game this weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Walleye will welcome Hockey Helping Heroes this weekend for the 2nd annual Toledo Memorial Classic hockey game.

The game between the Toledo Police hockey team and the Columbus (Ohio) Division of Police hockey team will take place on April 16 at 12:30 p.m.

Organizers say the funds raised from the event will benefit the TPD Fallen Officer Memorial Scholarship Fund. The fund is directed toward TPS seniors who are enrolled in the PS419 program at Bowsher High School.

Following the game, the Toledo Walleye will face off against the Fort Wayne Komets at 5:15 p.m.

All tickets will be seated in the same section and the purchase of a ticket will get you into both hockey games.

Click here to purchase tickets.

