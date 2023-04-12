Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo Zoo announces names for twin polar bear cubs

Crystal’s eighth and ninth cubs are named Kallu and Kallik.
Crystal’s eighth and ninth cubs are named Kallu and Kallik.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The twin polar bear cubs at the Toledo Zoo have their names!

The cubs are the offspring of 24-year-old female, Crystal, and 18-year-old male, Nuka, who is now at the Detroit Zoo.

Crystal’s eighth and ninth cubs are named Kallu and Kallik.

Polar Bear Cubs Name Reveal

We know the Toledo Zoo community has been waiting a bear-y long time for the results of the Polar bear cub naming contest, and now it's finally here! 🐻‍❄️🎉 Stay tuned for updates on their official exhibit debut this spring. Until then, you can watch the live Polar bear pool at http://ow.ly/bK0Q50NH2H2

Posted by The Toledo Zoo on Wednesday, April 12, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BCI investigators were seen removing boxes from Northwest Capital in 2021 as they executed a...
Toledo financial managers arrested in alleged multi-million dollar investment fraud plot
One person was hospitalized in a shooting at Ravine Park Village on Monday, April 10, 2023.
Teen killed in East Toledo apartment complex shooting
AW meeting
Anthony Wayne school board members address bathroom policy in regularly scheduled meeting
City of Toledo neighborhoods
Toledo wants residents to be WIMBY
Toledo Native Zia Cooke was selected 10th overall by the Los Angeles Spark Monday night in the...
Toledo native Zia Cooke goes to the Los Angeles Sparks in 1st round of WNBA draft

Latest News

Marcus Cataline
Two suspects, victim arrested in Findlay robbery and shooting
April 12th Weather Forecast
April 12th Weather Forecast
The 73 acre campus of McLaren St. Luke's hospital includes 12 buildings.
Mercy Health to acquire McLaren St. Luke’s hospital campus June 1, 2023
Jaden Skagg’s mother, Christy Galloway, said it was her son’s first time visiting Ravine Park...
Family of 15-year-old killed at Ravine Park Village seeks answers