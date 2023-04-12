Toledo’s water meter project could cost millions more

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It might cost even more public dollars for that Toledo water meter project.

All customers are getting new remote ones and the total price tag is now getting close to $80 million.

Every project plans for cost overruns and this one is having them. Equipment like residential valve repairs, curb box location services and operation of curb valves are issues the city cites for the cost overruns.

Some on council want to make sure these overruns still make the project a financial winner for the city.

City of Toledo water customers will all receive the new remote water meter. It’s called automatic metering infrastructure (AMI). Many customers are getting notices to have them installed. Now the city is asking city council for about $6 million more to do it.

“We didn’t anticipate enough dollars. The contingency was smaller than normal. Normally you have a contingency of about 10%. Some of this we just realized as we were going along,” said Doug Stephens of the city of Toledo.

The city of Toledo is now looking for about $3 million more from the water replacement fund and $2.6 million from the sewer replacement. Those dollars come directly from customer water and sewer bills.

It’s a bonded project so money for it will need to be paid back at an original cost of about $75 million. Some on council Tuesday recalled old financial projections and wanted to make sure these extra millions won’t make it a financial loss for the city.

“Are we still on track for this net benefit? Does this extension affect that net benefit?” said Katie Moline, Toledo City Councilmember.

“We expect even with this we will very well clear the hurdle we need on repayment on the investment,” said Stephens.

The city has always said there will be dollars to pay it back with the more accurate billing that is expected from the meters. No federal money is coming for this project.

