TPD: Woman hospitalized in Wednesday morning stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police say a woman was stabbed in Toledo Wednesday morning.

It happened around 10:00 a.m.. in the 2500 block of Walnut Street. According to a Toledo Police Sergeant at the scene. the victim walked herself to an area hospital. Investigators have not disclosed whether a suspect is in custody.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the stabbing. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

