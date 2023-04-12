Policymakers gather for the Western Basin of Lake Erie Roundtable

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - What’s in your water?

As we prepare to enter summer and the potential for algal blooms creep closer, policymakers are once again turning their attention to the health of Lake Erie.

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur hosted a roundtable discussion addressing some solutions. She says the responsibility isn’t just on the farmers and corporations but also on everyday citizens. She calls for citizens to get more involved and work together.

“We have to plant more trees; we have to work with all our interests across every community, township, and county,” Kaptur said.

She added her focus is on the future.

“We have to figure out how we together can pass it on to the next generation better than we found it,” Kaptur said.

While the citizens are important, farms in and around the western basin are critical. Joe Logan, president of the Ohio Farmers Union, says agriculture is detrimental to this contamination.

“It’s the largest contributor to the phosphorus and nutrient contamination in the Maumee Basin.”

Logan says the union has been working to solve this problem, looking for a better way to manage nutrients.

“Find ways to use them safely, use them effectively, use them efficiently, so that they end up staying on our land, do their job in terms of helping to raise the crops, and stay out of Lake Erie.”

