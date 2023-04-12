Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Policymakers gather for the Western Basin of Lake Erie Roundtable

“We have to figure out how we together can pass it on to the next generation better than we found it.”
By Meghan Daniels
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - What’s in your water?

As we prepare to enter summer and the potential for algal blooms creep closer, policymakers are once again turning their attention to the health of Lake Erie.

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur hosted a roundtable discussion addressing some solutions. She says the responsibility isn’t just on the farmers and corporations but also on everyday citizens. She calls for citizens to get more involved and work together.

“We have to plant more trees; we have to work with all our interests across every community, township, and county,” Kaptur said.

She added her focus is on the future.

“We have to figure out how we together can pass it on to the next generation better than we found it,” Kaptur said.

While the citizens are important, farms in and around the western basin are critical. Joe Logan, president of the Ohio Farmers Union, says agriculture is detrimental to this contamination.

“It’s the largest contributor to the phosphorus and nutrient contamination in the Maumee Basin.”

Logan says the union has been working to solve this problem, looking for a better way to manage nutrients.

“Find ways to use them safely, use them effectively, use them efficiently, so that they end up staying on our land, do their job in terms of helping to raise the crops, and stay out of Lake Erie.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The person was shot in his upper body by a relative in front of other family members,...
Man arrested for shooting brother during fight on Easter Sunday, police say
One person was hospitalized in a shooting at Ravine Park Village on Monday, April 10, 2023.
Teen killed in East Toledo apartment complex shooting
BCI investigators were seen removing boxes from Northwest Capital in 2021 as they executed a...
Toledo financial managers arrested in alleged multi-million dollar investment fraud plot
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Garcia is facing a murder charge for his alleged participation in luring, assaulting and...
Police looking for another suspect in case of kidnapped, murdered Toledo teens

Latest News

Uncertain future for abortion drug
Uncertain future for abortion drug
Residents have filed complaints with local and state agencies
St. Paul’s Community Center residents file complaints against homeless shelter
School choice graphic
Lucas County Commissioners, TPS oppose school vouchers expansion
Local leaders urge early education to help prevent violence