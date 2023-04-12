Birthday Club
Woman arrested after children found in hot car, drenched in sweat

A woman has been arrested in Wisconsin after police found children left alone in a hot car. (Source: WMTV)
By Charlie Hildebrand and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - Wisconsin police say a woman has been arrested after two children were found left alone in a hot car.

The Madison Police Department reports officers were called Monday afternoon to the East Towne Mall.

Authorities said they located a vehicle that was illegally parked along with two children inside drenched in sweat.

According to police, officers determined the temperature inside the car was warmer than outside.

Emergency crews reported the kids did not require medical attention, but child protective services were notified.

An unidentified 28-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident and is facing child neglect charges, Madison police said.

