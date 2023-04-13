13abc: The Power of Water

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc will join ABC News for a day of special programming called The Power of Water. Beginning at 5:30 a.m. on April 20th, we will present a water-focused story in every half-hour of news. Our market is nestled on the western basin of Lake Erie, and we have the Maumee River running through the middle. Water is the reason our city exists, and its benefits and challenges continue to impact our community.

