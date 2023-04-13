Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

4/13: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast

From near-record heat today & tomorrow to snow next week.
4/13: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mostly sunny today with highs in the mid-80s. Friday and Saturday will be in the low 80s with a few more clouds. There is a chance for a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm Saturday afternoon, but that activity will quickly diminish during the evening. Thunderstorms, some of which may be strong, are more likely on Sunday with a high near 70 degrees and breezy conditions. A major cool down arrives on Monday with rain and snow showers likely. There is a chance for a light coating of snow accumulation Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the 40s and lows will be just above freezing. Wednesday will start off with a frost, followed by sunshine and highs in the mid-60s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The concerts will feature a variety of musicians, both local and national, and music genres...
ProMedica announces lineup for 2023 summer concert series, movie nights
Toledo financial managers accused of investment fraud
Toledo financial managers arrested in alleged multi-million dollar investment fraud plot
13abc photographers saw people wearing Ohio Casino Control Commission shirts removing multiple...
OCCC: No arrests in Toledo internet café raid
Crystal’s eighth and ninth cubs are named Kallu and Kallik.
Toledo Zoo announces names for twin polar bear cubs
Jaden Skagg’s mother, Christy Galloway, said it was her son’s first time visiting Ravine Park...
Family of 15-year-old killed at Ravine Park Village seeks answers

Latest News

4/13: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
4/13: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
Record Highs To Snow
April 13th Weather Forecast
April 13th Weather Forecast
April 13th Weather Forecast
4/12/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/12/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast