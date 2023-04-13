Birthday Club
4/13/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

4/13/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Clear and mild, lower 50s. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, near-record warmth with highs in the lower 80s (cooler near Lake Erie). SATURDAY: Chance of a few showers, still warm with highs near 80 (cooler near the lake again). SUNDAY: PM showers and storms likely, becoming windy, still mild but not as warm, highs in the lower 70s. MONDAY AND TUESDAY: Much cooler, rain and snow showers, windy, highs in the 40s and 50s.

