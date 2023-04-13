April 13th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with a high in the middle 80s. Friday and Saturday will be in the lower 80s with a few more clouds. There is a chance for a few light showers late Saturday afternoon. Thunderstorms are likely early Sunday afternoon with a high near 70 degrees. A major cool down arrives on Monday with rain and snow showers likely. There is a chance for a light coating of snow accumulation Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the 40s and lows will be just above freezing. Wednesday will start off with a frost followed by sunshine and highs in the middle 60s.

