Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

April 13th Weather Forecast

Record Highs To Snow
By Ross Ellet
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with a high in the middle 80s. Friday and Saturday will be in the lower 80s with a few more clouds. There is a chance for a few light showers late Saturday afternoon. Thunderstorms are likely early Sunday afternoon with a high near 70 degrees. A major cool down arrives on Monday with rain and snow showers likely. There is a chance for a light coating of snow accumulation Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the 40s and lows will be just above freezing. Wednesday will start off with a frost followed by sunshine and highs in the middle 60s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The concerts will feature a variety of musicians, both local and national, and music genres...
ProMedica announces lineup for 2023 summer concert series, movie nights
Toledo financial managers accused of investment fraud
Toledo financial managers arrested in alleged multi-million dollar investment fraud plot
Jaden Skagg’s mother, Christy Galloway, said it was her son’s first time visiting Ravine Park...
Family of 15-year-old killed at Ravine Park Village seeks answers
Crystal’s eighth and ninth cubs are named Kallu and Kallik.
Toledo Zoo announces names for twin polar bear cubs
13abc photographers saw people wearing Ohio Casino Control Commission shirts removing multiple...
OCCC: No arrests in Toledo internet café raid

Latest News

April 13th Weather Forecast
April 13th Weather Forecast
4/12/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/12/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/12/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
4/12/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
4/12/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
4/12/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast