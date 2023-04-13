Board revokes license from owner of Maumee medical spa

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The owner of a Maumee medical spa will no longer be able to practice medicine and surgery in Ohio.

The State Medical Board of Ohio voted to permanently revoke Dr. Wade Banker’s license on Wednesday, the agency’s Communications Officer said. Banker owns and operates Luxe Laser Center in the 1500 block of Holland Road in Maumee.

The Board said he departed from minimal standards, failed to maintain minimal standards in regard to the selection or administration of drugs and violated board rule outlined in the allegations of this citation. The board also fined Banker $3,500.

