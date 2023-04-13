Birthday Club
Bond set for man accused of murdering pregnant girlfriend in BG

Jimmy David Cole, 29, appeared in court on April 13 and entered a plea of not guilty.
Jimmy David Cole, 29, appeared in court on April 13 and entered a plea of not guilty.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Thursday, a judge set bond for the man accused of murdering his pregnant girlfriend in Bowling Green in March.

Jimmy David Cole, 29, appeared in court on April 13 and entered a plea of not guilty. A judge set his bond at $500,000.

Cole is scheduled to appear back in court on May 25 at 2:30 p.m. for pre-trial.

On March 30, police found the body of Alicia Rosa in a home on the 300 block of N. Main Street in Bowling Green. Cole was later arrested by the Fostoria Police Department, the Bowling Green Police Department and the Ohio Adult Parole Authority on March 31 for parole violations.

A week later, a Wood County Grand Jury indicted Cole on murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence charges after he was accused of stabbing Rosa several times.

If Cole is convicted of all charges, he would face a maximum sentence of 33 years to life in prison.

