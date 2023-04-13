Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Father of Lisa Marie Presley’s youngest children petitions to represent them in battle over estate

The battle over Lisa Marie Presley's estate continues after ex-husband Michael Lockwood...
The battle over Lisa Marie Presley's estate continues after ex-husband Michael Lockwood petitions to represent his children in court.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a new development in the battle over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate.

Michael Lockwood, the father of Lisa Marie Presley’s two youngest children, has petitioned to represent them in court after Lisa Marie’s mother, Priscilla Presley, filed a petition contesting the will.

Lisa Marie Presley died in January after an apparent cardiac arrest at her Los Angeles home.

Lockwood is challenging a 2016 amendment that removes Priscilla Presley as a co-trustee and replaces her with Lisa Marie’s two oldest children, Riley and Benjamin Keough.

Benjamin Keough died in 2020, leaving Riley Keough as the primary beneficiary.

The petition alleges that the amendment was not witnessed or notarized, thereby questioning the authenticity of Lisa Marie Presley’s signature.

Attorneys for Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough have not contested Lockwood’s petition, but a formal ruling has not been announced.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The concerts will feature a variety of musicians, both local and national, and music genres...
ProMedica announces lineup for 2023 summer concert series, movie nights
Toledo financial managers accused of investment fraud
Toledo financial managers arrested in alleged multi-million dollar investment fraud plot
13abc photographers saw people wearing Ohio Casino Control Commission shirts removing multiple...
OCCC: No arrests in Toledo internet café raid
Crystal’s eighth and ninth cubs are named Kallu and Kallik.
Toledo Zoo announces names for twin polar bear cubs
Jaden Skagg’s mother, Christy Galloway, said it was her son’s first time visiting Ravine Park...
Family of 15-year-old killed at Ravine Park Village seeks answers

Latest News

In this image taken from video, police block a road in North Dighton, Mass., Thursday, April...
Guardsman arrested in leak of classified military documents
Authorities arrest a National Guardsman in connection to the investigation into leaks of U.S....
Air National Guardsman arrested in leaked Pentagon documents probe
Local woman whose brother was killed in a Florida mass shooting reacts to new Michigan gun laws
Reports say former NHL player Raymond Sawada, 38, died during a recreational hockey game.
Former hockey pro dies at 38 after suffering heart attack during game, reports say