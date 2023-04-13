Birthday Club
Food prices drop for the first time since 2020

Generic photo of grocery shopping
Food prices are down for the first time since 2020.(Pexels/MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(CNN) - The cost of putting food on the table is down.

Grocery prices fell in March, which is the first decline since September 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The data shows indexes for meats, fish, eggs and poultry fell 1.4% from February to March.

Fruit and vegetable prices also dipped slightly in that timeframe.

Bakery items, cereals and non-alcoholic drinks were among the products that became more expensive.

Although this month-to-month decline is a relief for consumers, grocery prices are still more expensive on an annual comparison.

In the year through March, grocery prices jumped 8.4%, outpacing overall inflation of 5%. Menu prices went up 8.8% in that time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

