Former BGHS coach indicted on over a dozen sex crimes

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Wood County Grand Jury has indicted a former Bowling Green High School coach on over a dozen sex crimes.

According to the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office, Zachary Gibson is facing the following charges:

Three counts of rape

Three counts of gross sexual imposition

Six counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor

Two counts of failure to comply with underage alcohol laws

Felony counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, importuning and illegal administration of distribution of anabolic steroids

WCPO says these charges are in addition to Gibson’s currently pending indictment that was handed down by the grand jury on June 15, 2022. That indictment charged Gibson with two counts of sexual battery, two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and one count of an attempt to do the same.

According to WCPO, the new charges stem from Gibson’s employment with Fastrak Performance, a fitness facility in Perrysburg. As part of Gibson’s employment, he assisted high school athletes as a strengths and fitness coach. It is alleged that this access to some of the students resulted in the charges.

“We are still early in this case and the Defendant remains innocent unless and until proven guilty in court,” said Paul Dobson, Wood County Prosecuting Attorney. “I appreciate the cooperation of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the case as well as the work of the prosecutor’s office investigator and Assistant Prosecutors Dexter Phillips and Morgan Spitler in bringing this additional information to light. As always, the case will remain under investigation until we are confident we have all the evidence.”

Shortly after the indictment, Gibson was taken into custody to the Wood County Justice Center. He is scheduled to be arraigned next week.

