Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs gun violence prevention bills into law

The new legislation will require universal background checks and safe storage measures in an effort to curb gun-related incidents in the state.
Two months to the day since a mass shooting on the campus of Michigan State University left three students dead, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed commonsense gun violence prevention bills that will establish universal background checks for all firearm purchases and safe storage requirements. In January, Governor Whitmer proposed this legislation during her State of the State address and has worked with the Michigan Legislature, community groups, law enforcement, students and parents following February’s shooting at Michigan State University and the shooting at Oxford High School in November 2021 to get these commonsense measures that will reduce gun violence signed into law.(Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Joined by gun violence prevention advocates, students, and lawmakers Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed gun violence prevention bills into law in East Lansing, two months after the mass shooting on the campus of Michigan State University.

The new legislation will require universal background checks and safe storage measures in an effort to curb gun-related incidents in the state.

Background: Michigan lawmakers expected to pass gun reform proposals despite opposition

The bills, which were passed by the Michigan Legislature, aim to address the issue of gun violence by implementing stricter regulations on firearm sales and storage. Under the new laws, all firearm sales will require a background check to be conducted on the buyer. Additionally, the legislation mandates that firearms be securely stored to prevent unauthorized access, particularly in households with children.

