Hear from the candidates in the Findlay mayoral primary election race

Watch the full Action News Now interviews with the candidates in the videos below.

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Findlay’s mayor wants voters to allow her to stay in office for another four years but she faces a primary challenger, who says the city is moving too fast.

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn was appointed to the office in 2019. She later secured enough votes for a four-year term in the role -- now she’s seeking another one but she has to get past her primary challenger first. Muryn says she’s not done leading the Flag City.

“We have a really strong foundation,” said Muryn. “But now is the time not to make a change, but to continue to build upon that success.”

If she secures a second term, she says her top priorities include flood mitigation efforts, improving the city’s housing stock, and supporting business growth.

“Being able to continue to move that ball forward will be really important going into the second term,” said Muryn.

The mayor’s primary election opponent, Haydee Sadler, says the city’s government is moving too fast.

“I’m your average person just seeing that our local government is not doing what the people are wanting and I’m just here to help be the voice of the people,” said Sadler.

Sadler works as a financial administrator. She says she’s been friends with Muryn for two decades and goes to the same church as her.

She says she decided to primary Muryn because she was upset with pandemic protocols. Sadler also cites her experience working on the city’s strategic planning committee.

“I was doing the surveys on the front lines and every time we got to the group, the voices were not being heard, and that was a big concern for me,” said Sadler.

Muryn believes residents have shown what priorities they have for Findlay through the strategic planning process.

“They want us to continue to invest in making our community a place that people feel that they can belong,” said Muryn.

The candidates say crime and public safety is important to voters.

Muryn says overall crime numbers are on the decline in Findlay. A double shooting and alleged robbery that ended in gunfire from over the weekend brought the issue back to the forefront.

“I would just reassure the public that this is not the new normal. These events unfortunately happen,” said Muryn. “We can continue to address them and make sure that our community is safe and that I know I can do that.”

There are no Democrats in the primary, so whoever wins could run unopposed in November. Sadler hopes that’s her, and not her longtime friend, the incumbent mayor.

“I actually love her and I’m praying for her,” said Sadler. “I do believe that she’s leading us in the wrong direction. So I’m lovingly trying to steer us in the right direction.”

Findlay Mayoral Primary Election: full interview with Christina Muryn

Watch the full Action News Now interview with Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn ahead of the May 2, 2023 primary election.

Findlay Mayoral Primary Election: full interview with Haydee Sadler

Watch the full Action News Now interview with Haydee Sadler ahead of the May 2, 2023 primary election.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.