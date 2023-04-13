Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Jamie Foxx recovering after experiencing medical complication

The Oscar winning actor’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, posted about her dad Wednesday on Instagram.
The Oscar winning actor’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, posted about her dad Wednesday on Instagram.(John Bauld / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Jamie Foxx is recovering after suffering some kind of medical scare.

The Oscar-winning actor’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, posted about her dad Wednesday on Instagram.

She did not release many details, only saying Foxx “experienced a medical complication Tuesday.”

She shared he was on his way to recovery due to quick action and great care and ended her post with asking for prayers and privacy for the family.

A spokesman for Foxx declined to share any further information including the exact nature of the actor’s medical condition.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The concerts will feature a variety of musicians, both local and national, and music genres...
ProMedica announces lineup for 2023 summer concert series, movie nights
Toledo financial managers accused of investment fraud
Toledo financial managers arrested in alleged multi-million dollar investment fraud plot
13abc photographers saw people wearing Ohio Casino Control Commission shirts removing multiple...
OCCC: No arrests in Toledo internet café raid
Crystal’s eighth and ninth cubs are named Kallu and Kallik.
Toledo Zoo announces names for twin polar bear cubs
Jaden Skagg’s mother, Christy Galloway, said it was her son’s first time visiting Ravine Park...
Family of 15-year-old killed at Ravine Park Village seeks answers

Latest News

The meeting is set to take place on May 9 from 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Sylvania...
ODOT to hold public meeting regarding U.S. 23, Monroe Street interchange project
Oregon State Police Lt. Jim Andrews said anyone who stopped on the scene did a “pretty good job...
Man throws $200k in cash out of a car window onto the interstate, police say
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington on...
Capitol police officer who aided Jan 6 rioter gets probation
FILE - Mary Quant, British fashion designer, is shown in 1970. Quant, 92, best known for...
Mary Quant, designer who epitomized Swinging 60s, dies at 93
Man throws $200k in cash out of car window onto the interstate, police say