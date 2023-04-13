Birthday Club
‘Keep Max’s dream going’ restaurant owned by worker killed in BP fire reopens

Red Eye Pie was Max’s dream, which lives on in his honor. The restaurant located on 3219 Seaman Rd., Oregon, will be open Friday, April 14, from 3 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, April, 15 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.(Red Eye Pie and Frozen Fantasty's)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) -Red Eye Pie and Frozen Fantasty’s kicks off its opening weekend by selling out on its first day.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook, Red Eye Pie and Frozen Fantasty’s sold out on Thursday, the first day of its Pizza Only Opening Weekend.

The restaurant was owned by Max Morrissey, who died alongside his brother Ben in a fire at the BP Husky Refinery in Sept. 2022.

The restaurant will serve only 100 pizzas on Friday and 50 on Saturday.

