Local leaders, owner provides update on Greenbelt Place Apartment Complex

By Alexis Means
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Once labeled as a nuisance property, Greenbelt Place Apartment is preparing for some renovations.

While the outside of the complex did not look the best, inside conditions were worse, leaving residents with little hope. However, change is on the way, and residents are feeling encouraged by the new improvements.

“We are looking at possibly putting a perimeter fence around the property to try to control some of the off-site traffic of the people that don’t belong here,” said Rene Campos, owner of Greenbelt Apartments.

According to Campos, the apartment complex passed its HUD inspection. Some units got upgraded, and management is addressing residents’ concerns, but Campos says it wasn’t easy.

“I think we all know we have a lot of work to do and we’ve got a lot of problems in society. We just can’t solve all of them by ourselves,” said Campos. “So, the more help that we can with the various agencies, programs, nonprofits, etc. the better off we will all be.”

Campos joined forces with The Movement, a grassroots organization that provided resources and programming for residing families.

“They understand voter education. They understand what’s important. They understand prenatal care.” Tina Butts, a member of The Movement.

Some residents say the changes are small victories.

“I had doubts. I was like, ‘Yeah, they are against us.’ But I got to know them, I got to work with them, and by them being here, the grounds look so beautiful,” said Deshawn Hutchings, a Greenbelt Place resident. “I can call this my home instead of a place I stay.”

Alexis Owens, a 22-year-old resident at Greenbelt Place, says there are still concerns about safety, and even though it’s getting better as the days go by, Owens would like to see more officers showing care.

County Commissioner Pete Gerken says he wants Toledo’s now Police Chief to meet with them and help devise a solution to fight crime in the area.

“I know the city’s issue is that there are so many calls for service here, but that call for service isn’t coming from trouble from these residents. There are outside people that come in,” said Gerken. “I think TPD has to work with us to make some targeted approach here.”

Lucas County Children Services also comes to the property on Mondays to assist families with any needs.

