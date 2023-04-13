Local woman whose brother was killed in a Florida mass shooting reacts to new Michigan gun laws

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed gun violence prevention bills into law Thursday. The new legislation requires universal background checks and safe storage of guns after two mass shootings happened within 15 months of each other.

A local woman who lost her brother to gun violence is speaking out about the new Michigan laws. Chris Hixon was one of 17 people killed when a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018.

Natalie Hixon is a teacher at Bedford Junior High in Temperance. Her brother Chris was the athletic director and wrestling coach at Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Natalie says he died a hero after trying to stop the gunman.

She is encouraged by the new laws on the books in Michigan, but says there is still so much that needs to be done to stop what she calls the needless, and seemingly never-ending string, of mass shootings in our country.

“The Michigan laws are a step in the right direction, said Hixon. “Sadly, another incident had to occur in the state of Michigan at MSU for it to happen.”

Natalie said Chris was a gun owner, so her focus is not about infringing on anyone’s rights to own a gun. She believes background checks and secure storage for guns are common sense measures. Natalie adds that it’s about being a smart gun owner and holding those who are not responsible, accountable.

“Now it’s a new perspective. When it comes to the safe storage law, it’s just common sense. I don’t care what you own, it doesn’t matter to me. You have a right to own what you want to own, I am not about taking that away from you, just lock your stuff up,” said Hixon. “I feel like it’s a step in the right direction, having those guns stored safely. Is it going to stop everything? No, absolutely not. But stopping one or two of these mass shootings, absolutely. Then more people don’t have to live in my shoes.”

Chris left behind a wife and two kids. He was just shy of his 50th birthday when he was killed.

There’s a foundation in Florida in his memory that provides scholarships. If you’d like to learn more, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.