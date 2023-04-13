Man accused of beating pregnant wife, punching officer in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bellevue man is facing felony charges after police say he beat his pregnant girlfriend, led police on a chase and punched an officer in the face in Toledo.

According to court documents, Chad Gonzales, 40, is facing Domestic Violence and Assault on a Peace Officer charges. Gonzales allegedly punched his pregnant girlfriend in the face multiple times, leaving her with visible injuries. He is also accused of putting the victim in a “read naked choke.” Police say the victim is pregnant with Gonzales’ child and he knew she was pregnant. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

TPD records say they responded to the incident at the Motel 6 on Heatherdowns early Thursday morning. Gonzales ran away from the scene before officers arrived. TPD found the suspect near the Speedway gas station on Heatherdowns. He fled and led officers on a chase. Officers caught up to him at the Speed Shop. Police say he resisted arrest and an officer tased him. That’s when he allegedly punched the officer in the face. Another officer ran from the motel and helped arrest the suspect.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital and a mugshot was not available as of early Thursday afternoon.

