Man convicted of shooting, killing Toledo infant

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County jury found a man guilty of shooting and killing an infant in Toledo.

The jury found Jadiah Carter guilty of all charges against him in the murder of 7-month-old Desire Hughes. Carter was convicted of Aggravated Murder, Attempt to Commit Murder, Murder, two counts of Felonious Assault and Discharge of a Firearm on or Near Prohibited Premises charges.

Police say Carter shot at a vehicle Jeremiah Hughes, Desire’s father, was driving at the intersection of Jackman Road and Hillcrest Avenue in April of 2022. Desire was taken to an area hospital where she later died from a gunshot wound from the chest, the coroner’s office said. Jeremiah was grazed by a bullet and released from the hospital.

The following video is from a previous report.

Jadiah Carter (WTVG)

