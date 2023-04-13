Neighborhood Nuisance: Abandoned property falls apart on Maplewood Ave.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A longtime resident of Maplewood Ave. is disappointed in the decline of her community.

Mildred Griffin has lived across the street from an abandoned home for nearly 50 years. She said the home is just a testament to the neighborhood’s regression.

“It has changed because we were the second black family over here, but it’s been going downhill ever since. There used to be houses all down there and a factory over there,” says Griffin.

She told 13abc that she’s seen people going in and out of the house across the street, breaking in and leaving the ground covered with broken glass. “People go in there. You don’t know who’s coming out. One time they had a whole bunch of dogs in there, and they had to call the Warden,” says Griffin.

According to Lucas County records, the current owner is Christopher L. Speigner. The City’s Code Compliance representatives say they have tried for years to get a hold of him but have been unsuccessful. They have issued fines and warrants, but since Speigner’s tax address is the abandoned Maplewood home, all the mail is being sent there, and no one is getting it.

Inspectors say they will continue to do what they can, try to find the owner and hold him accountable.

If you have a troubled property in your community that has become a neighborhood nuisance, email willie.daniely@13abc.com. Include contact info, photos, and as many details as possible.

