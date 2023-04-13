ODOT to hold public meeting regarding U.S. 23, Monroe Street interchange project

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting next month regarding a project that will modify the U.S. 23 and Monroe Street interchange in Sylvania.

The meeting is set to take place on May 9 from 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Sylvania Northview High School cafeteria. Attendees can stop by at any time during the meeting to learn more about the project, chat with project team members, ask questions and submit their feedback.

ODOT says the purpose of the project is to improve traffic operations and enhance safety for both motorized and non-motorized traffic at the interchange and throughout the Monroe Street corridor. The project is scheduled for 2025 and is currently estimated at $28,248,000.

According to ODOT, the project includes:

Widening and reconstructing Monroe Street between Harroun Road and Acres Road

Raising, widening and replacing the deck of the Monroe Street bridge over U.S. 23

The northbound entrance and exit ramps will be realigned to intersect Monroe Street at Alexis Road creating a single, four-legged intersection

The southbound entrance ramp will be realigned to improve safety.

Two new bridges will also be built to carry the southbound entrance and northbound exit ramps over the Ottawa River.

ODOT says during construction, Monroe Street will be closed between Glasgow Road and Acres Road. Exhibits of anticipated detours/maintenance of traffic will be available to view at the public meeting and online following the meeting.

To ensure the proposed project is viable and successful, ODOT is asking all those who are interested to attend and participate in the public meeting. ODOT wants your comments regarding the social, environmental and economic impacts of this proposed project.

All materials presented during the public meeting will be available on the project website immediately following the meeting.

If you are unable to attend the public meeting but still wish to submit a comment, you can do so by:

Email: Julie.Fahy@dot.ohio.gov

Phone: 419-373-4441

Mail: Julie Fahy, ODOT District 2, 317 East Poe Road, Bowling Green, OH 43402

ODOT says individuals who require interpretation services or a reasonable accommodation to participate in the meeting should call 419-373-4441 no later than April 24, 2023.

To see a map with the proposed project limits, and for more information, click here.

