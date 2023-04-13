Birthday Club
Possible ‘armed and dangerous’ man at large after drugs, money seized from Fremont residence

Osborn was last seen south of Bellevue wearing a gray and black sweatshirt and a black beanie.
Osborn was last seen south of Bellevue wearing a gray and black sweatshirt and a black beanie.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to keep an eye out for a man who is currently at large after drugs and over $20,000 were seized from his residence.

On April 11, the Sandusky County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on the 500 block of Berry Court in Fremont. This was the residence of Alan Osborn, 34. SCDTF says the investigation was initiated following a vehicular pursuit involving Osborn and several law enforcement agencies.

While searching the residence, SCDTF seized 147 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 250 suspected fentanyl pills, 60 grams of powdered fentanyl, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and approximately $26,000 in cash. Osborn was not in the residence at the time the search warrant was executed.

SCSO says Osborn remains at large and may be armed and dangerous. He was last seen south of Bellevue wearing a gray and black sweatshirt and a black beanie.

According to SCDTF, charges for Osborn will be filed and several cases will be taken before the Sandusky County Grand Jury for review.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Alan Osborn, contact the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office at 419-332-2613.

