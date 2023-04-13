Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

San Francisco police make arrest in death of Cash App founder

San Francisco police reported they've made an arrest in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.
San Francisco police reported they've made an arrest in the death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.(MobileCoin)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco supervisor says an arrest was made early Thursday in the downtown stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee.

San Francisco Board President Aaron Peskin said the suspect was apprehended in Emeryville, a San Francisco suburb. He was not told the suspect’s name.

San Francisco police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police found Lee with stab wounds in the Rincon Hill neighborhood of San Francisco at 2:30 a.m. April 4. He died at a hospital.

“I hope today’s arrest can begin a process of healing and closure for all those touched by this tragedy,” Matt Dorsey, another San Francisco supervisor, tweeted.

Prominent tech leaders took to social media to mourn Lee’s death and blame San Francisco for what they call the city’s lax attitude toward crime.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The concerts will feature a variety of musicians, both local and national, and music genres...
ProMedica announces lineup for 2023 summer concert series, movie nights
Toledo financial managers accused of investment fraud
Toledo financial managers arrested in alleged multi-million dollar investment fraud plot
13abc photographers saw people wearing Ohio Casino Control Commission shirts removing multiple...
OCCC: No arrests in Toledo internet café raid
Crystal’s eighth and ninth cubs are named Kallu and Kallik.
Toledo Zoo announces names for twin polar bear cubs
Jaden Skagg’s mother, Christy Galloway, said it was her son’s first time visiting Ravine Park...
Family of 15-year-old killed at Ravine Park Village seeks answers

Latest News

Six people shot, including three kids, on Woodland and Fernwood near Smith Park in Toledo on...
Multiple people shot, car crashes in Toledo Wednesday night
There is an “interagency effort” underway to determine the impact and source of the trove of...
AP sources: FBI wants to speak with Guardsman in leaks probe
Two men indicted over fraud in Maui Sands Resort purchase
The crash happened along Midland Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday.
TPD: Good Samaritan tries to save store clerk during aggravated robbery