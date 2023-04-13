Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Snout & About returns to Lucas County

Lucas County Canine Care and Control
Lucas County Canine Care and Control(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Lucas County Canine & Control’s Snout & About returns this month.

The event, which is modeled after the Dogs on the Town program, will take place Sunday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Snout & About allows the community to take adoptable dogs to stretch their legs around the neighborhood. Dogs can be picked up at the Canine Care Center at 410 S. Erie St. as early as 10 a.m. and must be returned between 3 and 4 p.m.

Participants must be 18 or older and provide valid photo identification. LC4 staff will do its best to match dogs with their Snout & About partners, and participants will receive a collar, harness, leash, map of local parks, and a dog-goodie bag.

While it’s free to participate, anyone who wishes to adopt their paired dog will receive a reduced adoption fee of $25 and a $25 Lucas County dog license.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The concerts will feature a variety of musicians, both local and national, and music genres...
ProMedica announces lineup for 2023 summer concert series, movie nights
Toledo financial managers accused of investment fraud
Toledo financial managers arrested in alleged multi-million dollar investment fraud plot
13abc photographers saw people wearing Ohio Casino Control Commission shirts removing multiple...
OCCC: No arrests in Toledo internet café raid
Crystal’s eighth and ninth cubs are named Kallu and Kallik.
Toledo Zoo announces names for twin polar bear cubs
Jaden Skagg’s mother, Christy Galloway, said it was her son’s first time visiting Ravine Park...
Family of 15-year-old killed at Ravine Park Village seeks answers

Latest News

Images of classified military documents appeared online last week sending investigators...
13abc Big Story: Media Literacy
Importance of increasing media literacy education efforts
Importance of increasing media literacy education efforts
Former Erie County Sheriff charged with deprivation of rights
Former Erie Co. Sheriff Sergeant pleads guilty to using excessive force
Experts discuss misinformation and disinformation -- and what steps you can take to stop it...
Understanding the importance of media literacy
The new charges stem from Gibson’s employment with Fastrak Performance where he assisted high...
Former BGHS coach indicted on over a dozen sex crimes