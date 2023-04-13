Snout & About returns to Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Lucas County Canine & Control’s Snout & About returns this month.

The event, which is modeled after the Dogs on the Town program, will take place Sunday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Snout & About allows the community to take adoptable dogs to stretch their legs around the neighborhood. Dogs can be picked up at the Canine Care Center at 410 S. Erie St. as early as 10 a.m. and must be returned between 3 and 4 p.m.

Participants must be 18 or older and provide valid photo identification. LC4 staff will do its best to match dogs with their Snout & About partners, and participants will receive a collar, harness, leash, map of local parks, and a dog-goodie bag.

While it’s free to participate, anyone who wishes to adopt their paired dog will receive a reduced adoption fee of $25 and a $25 Lucas County dog license.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.