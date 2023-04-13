TFRD responds to structure fire Wednesday night
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department is on the scene of a structure fire on Elm St. Wednesday night.
TFRD responded to a call of a possible fire in the 3200 block of Elm St. around 9:46 p.m.
TFRD told 13abc that the structure was unoccupied at the time of the fire. A witness told 13abc that he called the fire department after hearing what sounded like an explosion.
TFRD remains on the scene. This is a developing story; check back later for details.
