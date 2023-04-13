TFRD responds to structure fire Wednesday night

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department is on the scene of a structure fire on Elm St. Wednesday night.

TFRD responded to a call of a possible fire in the 3200 block of Elm St. around 9:46 p.m.

TFRD told 13abc that the structure was unoccupied at the time of the fire. A witness told 13abc that he called the fire department after hearing what sounded like an explosion.

TFRD remains on the scene. This is a developing story; check back later for details.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.