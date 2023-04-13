TPD: Good Samaritan tries to save store clerk during aggravated robbery

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police say a Good Samaritan tried to rescue a victim during a possible armed robbery in Toledo.

According to Toledo Police Records, an unknown suspect robbed a clerk at the Speedway gas station in the 1700 block of Tremainsville around 4:00 a.m. Thursday morning. The suspect grabbed the Speedway employee from behind while poking her with a hard object and demanded money.

That’s when police say a Good Samaritan tried to rescue the clerk, struggling with the suspect before they got away. The robber did get away with the money but it’s unknown how much cash it was.

The police report did not disclose a description of the suspect. Anyone with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

