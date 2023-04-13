Birthday Club
TPD: One woman in critical condition following Smith Park shooting

According to the Toledo Police Department, the victim was shot in Smith Park, located just behind the Mott Library on 1010 Dorr St. TPD did not confirm if there are any known suspects at this time.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One woman is in critical condition following a shooting in Smith Park on Wednesday night.

According to the Toledo Police Department, the victim was shot in Smith Park, located just behind the Mott Library on 1010 Dorr St. TPD did not confirm if there are any known suspects at this time.

According to the Toledo Police Department, the victim was shot in Smith Park, located just behind the Mott Library on 1010 Dorr St.(WTVG)

