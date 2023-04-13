TPD: One woman in critical condition following Smith Park shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One woman is in critical condition following a shooting in Smith Park on Wednesday night.

According to the Toledo Police Department, the victim was shot in Smith Park, located just behind the Mott Library on 1010 Dorr St. TPD did not confirm if there are any known suspects at this time.

According to the Toledo Police Department, the victim was shot in Smith Park, located just behind the Mott Library on 1010 Dorr St. (WTVG)

