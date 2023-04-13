TPD: three people shot on Woodland Ave. Wednesday night
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three people were shot in Central Toledo Wednesday night.
According to the Toledo Police Department, three people were shot on Woodland Ave. All three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Police did not release any further details regarding the victims. In addition, TPD did not confirm if there are any known suspects at this time.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.