TPD: three people shot on Woodland Ave. Wednesday night

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three people were shot in Central Toledo Wednesday night.

According to the Toledo Police Department, three people were shot on Woodland Ave. All three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release any further details regarding the victims. In addition, TPD did not confirm if there are any known suspects at this time.

