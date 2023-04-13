Birthday Club
TPD: three people shot on Woodland Ave. Wednesday night

Three people were shot in Central Toledo Wednesday night.
Three people were shot in Central Toledo Wednesday night.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three people were shot in Central Toledo Wednesday night.

According to the Toledo Police Department, three people were shot on Woodland Ave. All three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release any further details regarding the victims. In addition, TPD did not confirm if there are any known suspects at this time.

Three people were shot in Central Toledo Wednesday night.
Three people were shot in Central Toledo Wednesday night.
According to the Toledo Police Department, all three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the Toledo Police Department, all three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

