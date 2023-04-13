Birthday Club
Two men indicted over fraud in Maui Sands Resort purchase

(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men face wire fraud and money laundering charges after being indicted in federal court.

The FBI alleges that Inderjit Singh Grewal and Lee Friedman lied about the purchase price of the Maui Sands Resort in order to obtain a loan worth far more than the money they received.

According to the FBI agent’s report, the lender was told that the sales price was $19 million for the resort near Sandusky.

With the park as collateral, the lender gave the indicted men a $7 million loan to aid in the purchase and repair of Maui Sands Resort. However, they only paid $4.85 million to buy it.

The resort was a 300 room hotel and indoor waterpark located on Milan Road in Perkins Township.

After purchasing the resort in September of 2018, they promptly shut it down at the end of the year, after allegedly withdrawing large sums of money from the escrow account set up to service the loan.

