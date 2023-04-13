Birthday Club
Way Public Library to host local author fair

The event is free and open to the public and there will be books available for all ages.
The event is free and open to the public and there will be books available for all ages.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Way Public Library is hosting a local author fair next weekend.

On April 23, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., 25 authors from northwest Ohio will display their books on the main level of the library. Organizers say it is a great opportunity to meet and chat with local authors and purchase their books.

“We are thrilled to offer the library as a venue for local authors to share their work,” said Janel Haas, Way Public Library director.

According to organizers, the event is free and open to the public and there will be books available for all ages.

The event will feature an array of local author talent representing a broad range of genres including children’s picture books, mystery thrillers, action, adventure, biographies, inspirational, local history, poetry and more.

Authors will be handling their own book sales and will be available for book signings. Organizers say form of payment will depend on what the author accepts.

The event will also feature chances to win prizes.

For more information, click here or call the Information Desk at 419-874-3135 ext. 119.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

