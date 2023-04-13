Birthday Club
Woman charged for allegedly cutting boyfriend with butcher knife over Facebook argument

A 25-year-old man told officers that his girlfriend, Jasmine Cunningham, 24, had stabbed him.
A 25-year-old man told officers that his girlfriend, Jasmine Cunningham, 24, had stabbed him.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was arrested and is facing charges after she allegedly cut her boyfriend with a butcher knife Wednesday evening.

The Toledo Police Department says on April 12 around 9:07 p.m., officers responded to the Ottawa Cove Apartments for reports of a person stabbed.

According to TPD, a 25-year-old man told officers that his girlfriend, Jasmine Cunningham, 24, had stabbed him. The man was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Cunningham was arrested shortly after officers arrived on the scene.

According to an affidavit, Cunningham cut the victim’s hand with a butcher knife during an argument over Facebook. The cuts on the victim’s hand required four stitches to close the wound.

Cunningham appeared in court on April 13 where she was charged with felonious assault and released on an SOR bond. She is not allowed to have any contact with the victim.

Cunningham is scheduled to appear back in court on April 27 at 9 a.m.

