4/14: Derek’s Friday AM Forecast

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, the record high of 83 is also our forecast. The lakeshore will be much cooler with highs in the low 60s. FRIDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and not as chilly, lows in the upper 50s. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny early on, then brief and isolated showers for the afternoon with a rumble of thunder; still warm with highs in the low 80s. SUNDAY: Widespread rain and t-storms for the afternoon, some of which may be strong with damaging winds the main threat. It’ll also be breezy and fairly warm Sunday with highs in the mid-70s before the storms arrive. MONDAY: Much cooler and breezy with rain and snow showers and highs in the mid-40s. A dusting of snow on elevated surfaces can’t be ruled out late in the day. EXTENDED: Lingering clouds with some sun Tuesday; also breezy with highs in the low 50s. Mostly sunny Wednesday with highs back in the mid-60s. A few showers and t-storms possible Thursday with highs in the low 70s.

