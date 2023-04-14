Birthday Club
4/14/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, mild, lows in the upper 50s. SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of a few PM showers, near-record warmth with highs in the lower 80s (cooler near Lake Erie). SUNDAY: Showers and storms likely in the afternoon and evening, becoming windy, highs in the mid 70s. MONDAY: Chance of rain and snow showers, much cooler, windy, highs only in the mid 40s.

