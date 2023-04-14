Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Body found in waste tank at water treatment plant

Police in West Virginia are investigating the discovery of a body at a water treatment plant...
Police in West Virginia are investigating the discovery of a body at a water treatment plant Thursday.(WAFF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia are investigating the discovery of a body at a water treatment plant Thursday.

The city of Martinsburg said in a statement on Facebook that the body was found in a waste tank adjacent to the treatment plant by staff when they arrived at work.

The waste tank contains materials and impurities that are removed before the purification and distribution processes. The statement said none of the water in the waste tank is reintroduced into the drinking water.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services were contacted after the body’s discovery, the statement said.

The city said it has consulted with regulatory agencies to confirm the safety of the drinking water.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Toledo Police Department, the victim was shot in Smith Park, located just...
Teen girl in critical condition, 4 y.o. child among six people shot at Smith Park Wednesday night
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Police say 7-month-old Desire Hughes was shot and killed on April 27, 2022, when Jadiah Carter,...
Man convicted of shooting, killing Toledo infant

Latest News

Shooting at Vermas and Dryden
Robbery suspect dead after being shot by Toledo police officer
Attorney General Merrick Garland arrives to speak at the Department of Justice in Washington,...
US charges 28 members of Sinaloa cartel, sons of El Chapo
This image made from video provided by WCVB-TV, shows Jack Teixeira, in T-shirt and shorts,...
Guardsman accused in records leak to remain jailed for now
The quick thinking of Miami-Dade police officers save a boy trapped in a submerged car....
‘I felt like I was dying:’ Police rescue child trapped in submerged vehicle