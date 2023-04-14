Feel Good Friday: A Lucky Strike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Among the bowlers at All Strikes Lanes on Telegraph Road, you will find Hiram Calloway.

“I’m not trying to be no big-time bowler like I used to (be),” he said with a laugh. “Most of these guys are pretty good bowlers. I just come out here to be with them and practice. It keeps me from sittin’ around watching TV!”

The 95-year-old began bowling at the age of 22, after leaving the Air Force and returning to Ohio from North Carolina, where he was working as a marble setter. Now he bowls five days per week, competing with his partner, Eddie Fobbs.

“I bowl with him on Saturdays and he’s holding down about a 160 average, 165 average,” Fobbs said. “And he’s got the third highest score in the league with a 255!”

Fobbs reached out to 13abc, eager to introduce his friend to the community. Calloway was instrumental in founding this bowling league with his friends, more than 30 years ago.

“There was about five of us. I’m the only one left,” recalled Calloway.

This weekend, the league will hold a championship game, and both Fobbs and Calloway will compete. The latter says he has no plans to stop anytime soon.

“As long as I feel pretty good, and don’t have too many aches and pains,” he promised.

