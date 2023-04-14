Heavy police presence in West Toledo neighborhood

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There is a big police presence at the intersection of Vermaas and Dryden Friday morning.

13abc is waiting for information on the incident, but Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed that one person was taken from the area by ambulance to St. Vincent Hospital.

Toledo Police Chief Mike Troendle, who is on the scene at this time, said one person was in custody. He added that shots were fired in the incident.

[This is an active news story. This article will be updated as information is made available.]

Critical incident: Avoid Dryden Dr. at Vermaas Ave.



No danger to the public at this time.



Media staging is at Dryden and Burnham.



Updated information will be forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/BSF90X4isV — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) April 14, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.