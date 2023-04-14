Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Heavy police presence in West Toledo neighborhood

Shooting at Vermas and Dryden
Shooting at Vermas and Dryden(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There is a big police presence at the intersection of Vermaas and Dryden Friday morning.

13abc is waiting for information on the incident, but Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed that one person was taken from the area by ambulance to St. Vincent Hospital.

Toledo Police Chief Mike Troendle, who is on the scene at this time, said one person was in custody. He added that shots were fired in the incident.

[This is an active news story. This article will be updated as information is made available.]

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Toledo Police Department, the victim was shot in Smith Park, located just...
Teen girl in critical condition, 4 y.o. child among six people shot at Smith Park Wednesday night
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Police say 7-month-old Desire Hughes was shot and killed on April 27, 2022, when Jadiah Carter,...
Man convicted of shooting, killing Toledo infant

Latest News

90-year-old man dies in lawn mower explosion
4/14: Derek's Friday AM Forecast
4/14: Derek's Friday AM Forecast
Mother suspects abuse at son's school
Mother suspects her son might be getting abused at school
Box Schoolhouse at Wolcott Family Complex
Finds in the 419 - Box Schoolhouse