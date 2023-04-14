Kids with life-threatening conditions to enjoy day of fun at Imagination Station

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Kids with life-threatening conditions will be given the chance to be a kid again as they get to adventure and enjoy a day of fun at Imagination Station this weekend.

On April 15, Imagination Station is hosting the nonprofit A Kid Again Northern Ohio. Nearly 650 people from the nonprofit, including kids with life-threatening conditions, their parents and siblings, are expected to be in attendance. Organizers say the families will enjoy an afternoon of imagination and exploring the fun world of science.

“A Kid Again is thrilled to bring our families out to Imagination Station,” said A Kid Again Northern Ohio Chapter Executive Director, Christine Bucknell. “This is our first Adventure here, which was driven by the substantial growth we have seen in Toledo and the surrounding areas. We are thrilled to bring a fun, new Adventure to families, and Imagination Station is the perfect place.”

During their Adventure, A Kid Again families will receive complimentary admission and parking, access to all Imagination Station exhibits and a private area for lunch and refreshments.

