Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Kids with life-threatening conditions to enjoy day of fun at Imagination Station

Kids with life-threatening conditions will be given the chance to be a kid again as they get to...
Kids with life-threatening conditions will be given the chance to be a kid again as they get to adventure and enjoy a day of fun at Imagination Station.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Kids with life-threatening conditions will be given the chance to be a kid again as they get to adventure and enjoy a day of fun at Imagination Station this weekend.

On April 15, Imagination Station is hosting the nonprofit A Kid Again Northern Ohio. Nearly 650 people from the nonprofit, including kids with life-threatening conditions, their parents and siblings, are expected to be in attendance. Organizers say the families will enjoy an afternoon of imagination and exploring the fun world of science.

“A Kid Again is thrilled to bring our families out to Imagination Station,” said A Kid Again Northern Ohio Chapter Executive Director, Christine Bucknell. “This is our first Adventure here, which was driven by the substantial growth we have seen in Toledo and the surrounding areas. We are thrilled to bring a fun, new Adventure to families, and Imagination Station is the perfect place.”

During their Adventure, A Kid Again families will receive complimentary admission and parking, access to all Imagination Station exhibits and a private area for lunch and refreshments.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Toledo Police Department, the victim was shot in Smith Park, located just...
Teen girl in critical condition, 4 y.o. child among six people shot at Smith Park Wednesday night
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Police say 7-month-old Desire Hughes was shot and killed on April 27, 2022, when Jadiah Carter,...
Man convicted of shooting, killing Toledo infant

Latest News

Ethan visits Erie Marsh Preserve
Ethan visits Erie Marsh Preserve
Making lemon balm tinctures with Herbalstead Ohio
Making lemon balm tinctures with Herbalstead Ohio
Heart Gallery hosts Sip and Stroll this Sunday
Heart Gallery hosts Sip and Stroll this Sunday
Handmade Toledo shares how to craft paper flowers
Handmade Toledo shares how to craft paper flowers
Workers at The Whitehouse Inn help clean up after a kitchen fire.
The Whitehouse Inn is clear to reopen less than one month after a fire