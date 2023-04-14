Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Man reels in 102-pound prehistoric river monster

Robert Murphy recently caught a massive 102-pound paddlefish while fishing on the Upper White...
Robert Murphy recently caught a massive 102-pound paddlefish while fishing on the Upper White River.(Arkansas Game and Fish Commission)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ark. (Gray News) - Wildlife officials in Arkansas congratulated a man for catching a fish weighing more than 100 pounds.

Last week, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission shared that Robert Murphy, of Fayetteville, recently caught a 102-pound paddlefish, also known as a spoonbill, while fishing for walleye in his kayak

Officials said he accidentally snagged the large zooplankton-eating fish and battled it for over an hour on the Upper White River near Goshen.

According to the commission, the prehistoric river monster came up short of the state record of 118 pounds set in 2020 but the team still called Murphy’s catch massive.

Paddlefish typically congregate in the river-like sections of southern Beaver Lake during spring, officials said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Toledo Police Department, the victim was shot in Smith Park, located just...
Teen girl in critical condition, 4 y.o. child among six people shot at Smith Park Wednesday night
Shooting at Vermas and Dryden
TPD: Police shoot, kill robbery suspect who pointed gun at officers
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing

Latest News

President Joe Biden is greeted at Ireland's parliament in Dublin on Thursday.
It’s ‘the Joe show’ as Biden closes out Ireland visit
The fundraiser will take place on April 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Miracle Lanes of Toledo on...
Strike out Discrimination fundraiser to raise money for Fair Housing Center
FILE - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks on Nov. 8, 2022, in downtown Denver.
Colorado offers safe haven for abortion, transgender care
Visitors pose for photos in a field of blooming flowers near the Antelope Valley California...
Wet winter gives way to colorful ‘Superbloom’ in western states
Napoleon Elementary School debuts its new book vending machine and reading challenge.
Napoleon Elementary School to debut new book vending machine