Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Matthew McConaughey says he and Woody Harrelson might be brothers

Matthew McConaughey said in a recent podcast that he and Woody Harrelson could possibly be...
Matthew McConaughey said in a recent podcast that he and Woody Harrelson could possibly be brothers.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:54 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actors Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson have had a “bromance” brewing for years.

But now McConaughey says there’s a possibility they are brothers.

On a podcast interview, he said they were all sitting around a few years ago in Greece when his mom said she knew Harrelson’s father.

It made them wonder if she meant “know” in the Biblical sense.

He said they found out Harrelson’s dad was on furlough at the same time his mom and dad were in their second divorce.

That’s right - McConaughey’s parents got divorced twice and married three times.

McConaughey’s father died in 1993.

McConaughey said he and Harrelson are on the edge of doing DNA tests to verify their suspicions.

But he said he was more reluctant than Harrelson, in case he discovers that his father might not be his biological parent after 53 years of believing that.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Toledo Police Department, the victim was shot in Smith Park, located just...
Teen girl in critical condition, 4 y.o. child among six people shot at Smith Park Wednesday night
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Police say 7-month-old Desire Hughes was shot and killed on April 27, 2022, when Jadiah Carter,...
Man convicted of shooting, killing Toledo infant

Latest News

Riverside Police Lt. Kevin Kauk, left, San Bernardino Chief of Police Darren Goodman, center,...
Shooting suspect arrested, accused of threatening California Capitol
A man accused of firing gunshots and threatening California's Capitol has been arrested.
Shooting suspect accused of threatening California Capitol
Thursday was a day of rescues of people trapped in flooded homes.
Fort Lauderdale residents rescued from historic flooding
A California church that defied safety regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic by holding...
California church must pay $1.2 million for breaking COVID rules