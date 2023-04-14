Birthday Club
Mother suspects her son might be getting abused at school

By Carli Petrus
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local mother suspects her seven-year-old son might be getting physically assaulted by one of his teachers at Toledo Preparatory and Fitness Academy. She claims the latest incident drew blood.

“I’m looking at him and I’m like what’s on your shirt, you know, I’m hoping he says chocolate milk or something,” said Patricia Bush. “He said they made me go in there and I was scooting in my chair and I was scooting my chair forward, yanked me and slammed me in the chair, scooted me forward and punched me and said you can’t even sit in the chair right.”

Bush says she filed a police report Wednesday after her son told her what happened.

We requested the report from TPD but a spokesman says it’s still unapproved, and a copy of it isn’t available yet.

13abc also reached out by email to the school’s superintendent about this allegation. Superintendent Stephanie Widner replied by saying,

“The School received a complaint that includes a recent allegation of improper conduct, and staff are conducting a full investigation in accordance with School policies. State and federal privacy laws prohibit the School from sharing more specific information at this time.”

Bush says this is the third separate time she has contacted the school about suspected abuse, and claims leaders there weren’t taking her seriously until we got involved.

“They never reach back out until now this is the most that I’ve ever heard them call me, contact me, anything,” Bush said.

Bush says she hopes maybe speaking up will keep another child safe. “It’s no telling how long this has been going on and it’s not fair, it’s not okay.”

For now, though, she says her son will not be going back to Toledo Preparatory and Fitness Academy.

