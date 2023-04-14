MSP: Fourth suspect arrested, charged in murder of Monroe woman

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Michigan State Police have announced a fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to the murder of Kayla Sedoskey, whose body was found at the abandoned Boysville building on March 2, 2023.

MSP says the suspect was arrested in North Carolina after a standoff with U.S. Marshals. The suspect is being charged with homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide. According to MSP, the suspect’s name is being withheld pending extradition to Michigan and arraignment.

The other three suspects, Sierra Bemis, Brin Smith and Kaylyn Ramsey were previously arrested and charged with the same charges in relation to Sedosky’s death.

The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office is still reviewing the incident for possible charges on other suspects. If you have any information relating to the death of Sedoskey, contact D/Sgt Michael Peterson at the MSP Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.

Sierra Bemis (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

Brin Smith (Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

Three people face charges in connection to the death of a woman whose body was found in an abandoned juvenile detention center in Monroe County, state police said Saturday. (WTVG)

