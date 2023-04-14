Napoleon Elementary School to debut new book vending machine

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Napoleon Elementary School is getting their very own book vending machine and will be holding a reading challenge to go along with it.

The school will hold a grand opening ceremony for the vending machine on April 17 at 2 p.m.

Students can earn an “Inchy the Bookworm” token by completing a reading challenge tailored to their grade level. Once students earn a token, they can go to the book vending machine to pick a book of their choice.

After the student gets the book from the machine, it is theirs to keep and take home.

The school says the goal of the machine is to get students excited about reading at earlier ages and more often as they get older.

Principal Adam Niese said in an email that the teachers took the lead with developing the program for students.

Niese also noted that Scott Estep and Lance Wood with Danbury Realtors and State Farm made unexpected donations that allowed the school to kickstart their K-6 book vending machine program.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.